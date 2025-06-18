ETV Bharat / state

MSC Elsa-3 Shipwreck: Kerala HC Orders Arrest Of Another Ship After Cashew Nut Trader Moves Court

Ernakulam: In yet another blow to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of another ship of the company in connection with the May 24 accident that occurred on the coast of Kerala with the MSC Elsa-3 ship.

A ship arrest refers to a legal procedure in which a ship or similar marine vessel is arrested after a judicial process and held under state authority. The High Court has ordered the arrest with conditions, directing that the MSC Polo 2 ship should not leave Vizhinjam. The court also clarified in its interim order that the ship can leave Vizhinjam if a Demand Draft of Rs 74 lakh is presented.

A cashew nut businessman who suffered losses in the MSC Elsa 3 ship accident approached the High Court. The allegation is that there was a loss of Rs 74 lakh and that the shipping company committed negligence. Following this, the High Court directed the production of a DD of Rs 74 lakh.

Earlier, the High Court had arrested a similar ship. The court action was against the ship MSC Mansa F. Subsequently, the Mediterranean Shipping Company had informed the High Court that it had deposited Rs 5.97 crore. This action was taken on a petition filed by five cargo owners who suffered losses in the ship accident. The High Court had directed the shipping company to make a permanent deposit of the amount paid and granted permission for the ship to sail.