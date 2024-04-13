MS Dhoni's Ex-Business Partner Lands In Police Net Over Fraud Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 13, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

MS Dhoni's Ex-Business Partner Lands In Police Net Over Fraud Case

MS Dhoni had entered a partnership with the company of Mihir Diwakar, a former cricketer and his childhood friend to set up cricket academies. However, even after Dhoni revoked his pact, Diwakar allegedly took Rs 12 lakh from a man in Jaipur to set up a cricket academy in his name. The academy was neither set up nor the amount refunded. Based on the man's complaint, police arrested Diwakar from Noida and brought him to Jaipur.

Jaipur: Police are interrogating Mahendra Singh Dhoni's former business partner, who was arrested over a complaint of fraud amounting to Rs 12 lakh. Mihir Diwakar has been accused of defrauding a Jaipur-based man on the pretext of opening a cricket academy in MS Dhoni's name.

The Karni Vihar Police produced Diwakar in court and took him on remand. The accused is presently being questioned by the police.

Police said MS Dhoni had entered a partnership with Diwakar at his company M/s Arka Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. Diwakar was a former cricketer who was with Dhoni in Ranji team.

As per the agreement, cricket academies were to be set up across the country and the profit would be shared with the cricketer. After finding that the terms of the pact were not being honoured, Dhoni revoked his partnership on August 15, 2021. However, Diwakar continued using Dhoni's name in his ventures.

According to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, Jaidev, resident of Sirsi Road in Jaipur registered a case of fraud amounting to Rs 12 lakh in the name of opening a cricket academy on March 4, 2023. Based on which, a case was filed against the Diwakar, director of M/s Arka Sports Management Pvt. Ltd, his wife Soumya Das and officials Rohit Jaggi and Ajay Bohra.

The victim had complained that the accused had embezzled Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of giving a franchise for a cricket academy in the name of MS Dhoni. However, even after taking the money, the accused did not open the academy nor return the amount, the complaint added.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated investigations. While probing the case, police raided Noida late on Wednesday night and arrested Diwakar.

After which, he was brought from Noida to Karni Vihar police station in Jaipur on Thursday. He was presented in court and taken on remand for a day. After interrogation, police produced him in court on Friday and got another day remand. Diwakar will be presented in court again on Saturday.

Earlier in January 2024, Dhoni had filed a fraud complaint against Diwakar in Ranchi. After which, the accused had filed a defamation case against Dhoni.

Read more

  1. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni in Spotlight as CSK and MI Resume Rivalry in New Era
  2. IPL 2024: ‘Ruturaj Has Taken Over From God’, Michael Vaughan On Dhoni’s Presence In CSK
  3. IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Live: Gaikwad's Fifty Powers CSK to Beat KKR by Seven Wickets

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.