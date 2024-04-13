MS Dhoni's Ex-Business Partner Lands In Police Net Over Fraud Case

Jaipur: Police are interrogating Mahendra Singh Dhoni's former business partner, who was arrested over a complaint of fraud amounting to Rs 12 lakh. Mihir Diwakar has been accused of defrauding a Jaipur-based man on the pretext of opening a cricket academy in MS Dhoni's name.

The Karni Vihar Police produced Diwakar in court and took him on remand. The accused is presently being questioned by the police.

Police said MS Dhoni had entered a partnership with Diwakar at his company M/s Arka Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. Diwakar was a former cricketer who was with Dhoni in Ranji team.

As per the agreement, cricket academies were to be set up across the country and the profit would be shared with the cricketer. After finding that the terms of the pact were not being honoured, Dhoni revoked his partnership on August 15, 2021. However, Diwakar continued using Dhoni's name in his ventures.

According to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, Jaidev, resident of Sirsi Road in Jaipur registered a case of fraud amounting to Rs 12 lakh in the name of opening a cricket academy on March 4, 2023. Based on which, a case was filed against the Diwakar, director of M/s Arka Sports Management Pvt. Ltd, his wife Soumya Das and officials Rohit Jaggi and Ajay Bohra.

The victim had complained that the accused had embezzled Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of giving a franchise for a cricket academy in the name of MS Dhoni. However, even after taking the money, the accused did not open the academy nor return the amount, the complaint added.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated investigations. While probing the case, police raided Noida late on Wednesday night and arrested Diwakar.

After which, he was brought from Noida to Karni Vihar police station in Jaipur on Thursday. He was presented in court and taken on remand for a day. After interrogation, police produced him in court on Friday and got another day remand. Diwakar will be presented in court again on Saturday.

Earlier in January 2024, Dhoni had filed a fraud complaint against Diwakar in Ranchi. After which, the accused had filed a defamation case against Dhoni.