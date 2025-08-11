MS Dhoni Defamation Case: Madras High Court Appoints Advocate Commissioner to Record Cricketer's Statement

Chennai: The Madras High Court has appointed an Advocate Commissioner to record former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's statement in a defamation case filed by him back in 2014 against IPS officer Sampath Kumar, Zee Media Corporation and News Nation Network Private Limited for making defamatory remarks against him in a television debate regarding the IPL betting case.

The former Team India captain had sought damages of Rs 100 crore from the defendants. The case, which has been pending for more than 10 years came up for hearing again before Justice CV Karthikeyan. A petition was filed on behalf of Dhoni which stated, "The examination of witnesses in the case should be started. We are ready to provide full cooperation in giving a statement."

The petition further stated since Dhoni is a celebrity, if he appears in person to give a statement in court, there will be confusion. So an Advocate Commissioner should be appointed to record it. "Dhoni is ready to give his statement if a venue is selected between October 20 and December 10 as per the convenience of all parties," the petition mentioned.

The judge said the Advocate Commissioner will be selected from the list of the High Court. The judge also announced that the hearing of the case will be listed again after the recording of Dhoni's statement is completed.