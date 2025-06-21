MRTS Train Service To Connect With Chennai Metro Rail Service

Chennai: As work is underway to connect the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) train service in Chennai with the Metro Rail service, the Prime Minister's Office has ordered to expedite the project.

The MRTS train service is being operated in Chennai from Park Railway Station to Velachery, a total distance of 17 kilometres. This service has been in use since 1997. This train service is considered to be the longest in the country. This train service is located in the heart of the city to connect South Chennai.

Thousands of people use this train service every day. It is said that over Rs 100 crore is required every year for its maintenance. Especially for the last few years, the public has alleged that the maintenance work of the MRTS train service has not been carried out and demanded that the train service be handed over to the Metro administration.

Considering this, the Tamil Nadu government has also shown interest in handing over the entire project of connecting Velachery Parangimalai from the central part of Chennai to the south to the Chennai Metro administration. In this context, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NITI Aayog meeting to hand over the MRTS train service to the state government.

Currently, the Prime Minister's Office has ordered to link the Chennai MRTS Train project with the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL). The Chennai Combined Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), which is coordinating this project, has said that the project will be implemented once the relevant permissions are received.

While there has been a delay in linking the MRTS train project with the metro due to a lack of funds, the Prime Minister's Office has now directly intervened and ordered to expedite the project. With this connection, passengers will be able to travel easily on MRTS trains via metro stations and on metro trains via MRTS train stations. Furthermore, by integrating the MRTS train project with the metro, it is expected that additional facilities and improved train service will be available to passengers.