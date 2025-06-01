MPSC Aspirants Among 12 Injured As Car Rams Into Tea Stall In Pune

Pune: At least 12 people, mostly students preparing for MPSC exams, were injured when a car rammed into a tea stall at Bhave High School in Sadashiv Peth on Saturday evening, police said.

According to police, the car driver, Jairam Mule, a resident of Bibvewadi, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the students. He lost control of the vehicle when he reached the Bhave School and rammed into the people in Narayan Sai Tea Shop. The car also hit the vehicles parked nearby.

The injured students have been admitted to various hospitals. There are no casualties in the accident. Jairam Mule, along with car owner Digambar Yadav Shinde and co-passenger Rahul Gosavi, was arrested. A case has been registered against them at the Vishrambagh police station.

The injured have been identified as Kishore Haribhau Bhapkar (57), Payal Avesh Kumar Durge (26), Gulnaz Siraj Ahmed (23), Sonali Sudhakar Gholve (30), Mangesh Atmaram Suruse (33), Amit Ashok Gandhi (45), Sameer Shripad Bhalkikar (45), Somnath Keshav Merukar (28), Prashant Brahmadev Bandgar (30), Avinash Phalke, Prathamesh Patange and Sandeep Khopde.