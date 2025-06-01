ETV Bharat / state

MPSC Aspirants Among 12 Injured As Car Rams Into Tea Stall In Pune

According to police, the car driver, Jairam Mule, a resident of Bibvewadi, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the students.

MPSC Aspirants Among 12 Injured As Car Rams Into Tea Stall In Pune
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 8:14 AM IST

1 Min Read

Pune: At least 12 people, mostly students preparing for MPSC exams, were injured when a car rammed into a tea stall at Bhave High School in Sadashiv Peth on Saturday evening, police said.

According to police, the car driver, Jairam Mule, a resident of Bibvewadi, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the students. He lost control of the vehicle when he reached the Bhave School and rammed into the people in Narayan Sai Tea Shop. The car also hit the vehicles parked nearby.

The injured students have been admitted to various hospitals. There are no casualties in the accident. Jairam Mule, along with car owner Digambar Yadav Shinde and co-passenger Rahul Gosavi, was arrested. A case has been registered against them at the Vishrambagh police station.

The injured have been identified as Kishore Haribhau Bhapkar (57), Payal Avesh Kumar Durge (26), Gulnaz Siraj Ahmed (23), Sonali Sudhakar Gholve (30), Mangesh Atmaram Suruse (33), Amit Ashok Gandhi (45), Sameer Shripad Bhalkikar (45), Somnath Keshav Merukar (28), Prashant Brahmadev Bandgar (30), Avinash Phalke, Prathamesh Patange and Sandeep Khopde.

Read more:

  1. 5 killed, 6 Injured As Car Falls Into Ditch In UP's Hardoi
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed As Speeding Bus Overturns Due To Steering Failure

Pune: At least 12 people, mostly students preparing for MPSC exams, were injured when a car rammed into a tea stall at Bhave High School in Sadashiv Peth on Saturday evening, police said.

According to police, the car driver, Jairam Mule, a resident of Bibvewadi, was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the students. He lost control of the vehicle when he reached the Bhave School and rammed into the people in Narayan Sai Tea Shop. The car also hit the vehicles parked nearby.

The injured students have been admitted to various hospitals. There are no casualties in the accident. Jairam Mule, along with car owner Digambar Yadav Shinde and co-passenger Rahul Gosavi, was arrested. A case has been registered against them at the Vishrambagh police station.

The injured have been identified as Kishore Haribhau Bhapkar (57), Payal Avesh Kumar Durge (26), Gulnaz Siraj Ahmed (23), Sonali Sudhakar Gholve (30), Mangesh Atmaram Suruse (33), Amit Ashok Gandhi (45), Sameer Shripad Bhalkikar (45), Somnath Keshav Merukar (28), Prashant Brahmadev Bandgar (30), Avinash Phalke, Prathamesh Patange and Sandeep Khopde.

Read more:

  1. 5 killed, 6 Injured As Car Falls Into Ditch In UP's Hardoi
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed As Speeding Bus Overturns Due To Steering Failure

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MPSCMPSC STUDENTS INJURED IN ACCIDENTPUNE ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.