MP's Miracle Pond: Hot Water Flows Year-Round, Healing Properties Attract Devotees From Across The Country

Chhindwara: As the winter sets in, Mahuljhir village in this Madhya Pradesh district remains warm and cosy thanks to a miraculous pond—dubbed ‘Anhoni (impossible) Kund’—that streams hot water all year, treating skin problems and mesmerising devotees.
People living around ‘Anhoni Mata Temple’ do not require heated water in winter using gas, stoves, or geysers, as hot water is available 24/7. The name may be strange, but the hot water pond is no less than a miracle for the people.
Water Of Pond Remains Warm Even In Extreme Cold
One of the kunds, or ponds, built in the Anhoni Mata Temple has hot water, and the other has cold water all the time. Many people living in Mahuljhir village and nearby take water from these kunds and use it for bathing. The villagers do not have to make arrangements for hot water even in extremely cold weather.
Miracle For Villagers, Cures Diseases
According to the villagers, the name ‘Anhoni Kund’ was given by the villagers themselves after seeing the unique miracles. They also installed a statue of the mother goddess near the kund, which is called ‘Anhoni Mata.’
It is believed that bathing in this hot water pond provides relief to people from skin diseases like boils, pimples, ringworm, itching, etc. This is why this pond is famous far and wide by the name of hot water, and this kund is also special because hot water never stops flowing from it.
“People come from far and wide to bathe in the water of the pond. They have seen their diseases, especially skin ailments, cured after bathing in the waters of the pond,” said a villager.
Expert Speaks About Pond
A well-known geologist, Dr Sant Kumar Sharma, says hot water coming out of this ‘Anhoni Kund’ has some unique features, which is why the villagers have special faith and various beliefs about this pond. “If we look from a scientific point of view, there is a lot of sulphur under the ground here, due to which the water comes out hot. When the sulphur-rich water falls on the body, it provides relief from many types of skin diseases,” he said.
Grand Fair On Makar Sankranti
Every year, a grand fair is held in Mahuljhir village for seven days during Makar Sankranti in which a large number of people from Nagpur, Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, and nearby areas participate.
A large number of devotees reach ‘Anhoni Kund’ early in the morning of Sankranti and take a dip in the pond. It is believed that on the day of Sankranti, all wishes are fulfilled by visiting Lord Shankar, Mata Parvati, and Maa Anhoni and offering them sesame laddus and khichdi (a traditional dish).
