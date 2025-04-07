ETV Bharat / state

MP's 'Fake' Cardiologist Arrested From Prayagraj, Says Police

Bhopal: 'Fake' cardiologist Narendra John Camm was arrested from Prayagraj on Monday, police said. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav vowed strict action in the case involving a "fake" cardiologist, who is being linked to death of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Damoh district, as police moved against him and filed an FIR.

Police registered the First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday midnight against the accused, who went by the name, Dr Narendra John Camm, at the hospital on a complaint by Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) MK Jain, officials said.

The shocking episode at Damoh Missionary Hospital came to light after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) cited another complaint claiming seven persons died at the medical facility where the "fake" doctor operated on patients in the name of treating heart diseases.

As per the complaint lodged with the NHRC by a local resident, the accused, using the name of a famous cardiologist from the UK, 'Dr N John Camm', had shown himself to be educated and trained from abroad.

"We are aware of the incident. Our government is taking strict action and is continuously in touch with the central government. I have instructed the MP health department to take strict action against such practises, if any, at other places (as well)," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Camm has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

A team of the NHRC reached Damoh, around 260km from Bhopal, on Monday morning and will camp there till Wednesday to conduct a separate investigation into the matter.

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrut Kirti Somwanshi told reporters that Camm, who is yet to be arrested, has been booked on forgery and other charges.

"On the complaint filed by the CMHO, we have registered the FIR. The complainant to NHRC) is regarding the deaths of the patients. After the 'doctor' is arrested and interrogated, more details will be revealed," Somwanshi said.

District Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar told reporters that the NHRC team has come to Damoh in connection with the complaint regarding the death of seven patients at the Mission Hospital.

"This (NHRC) team has interacted with us and CMHO. They will talk to the (family of) victims and complainants. They will carry out inquiry till Wednesday," he said.

The NHRC team will share details of their probe with police, Kochar maintained.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo flagged the use on Friday when he said a case of the untimely death of seven persons has come to light in a missionary hospital in Damoh where a fake doctor was operating on patients in the name of the treatment of heart diseases.