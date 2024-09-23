ETV Bharat / state

Mpox Patient Discharged From Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Say Officials

By PTI

Published : 47 minutes ago

A 26-year-old Mpox patient who had been admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital for over 12 days was recently discharged on September 21.

New Delhi: An Mpox patient admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here earlier this month has been discharged, the hospital officials confirmed. The 26-year-old patient, who had been admitted to the disaster ward dedicated to Mpox cases for almost 12 days, was discharged on Saturday. An official from the hospital confirmed "the only Mpox patient was discharged on September 21."

The 26-year-old patient from Hisar, Haryana, was admitted to the hospital on September 8, with doctors confirming the diagnosis on September 9. The hospital has 20 isolation rooms, out of which 10 are for suspected cases and the remaining for confirmed Mpox patients. The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital have five rooms each for suspected Mpox cases and five each for confirmed ones.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month declared Mpox a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)' for the second time because of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

