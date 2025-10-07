ETV Bharat / state

MPCC President Meghachandra Demands Dissolution Of Manipur Assembly, Fresh Polls

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra Singh on Tuesday asserted that President's Rule is not favourable for the people of the state and demanded immediate dissolution of the Assembly followed by fresh elections.

Underlining the need for dissolution of the Manipur Assembly, Singh has alleged that the BJP is not serious about the state and has completely failed on all fronts.

The demand of the Manipur Congress president comes amid reports that several BJP MLAs from the state have been camping in the national capital for deliberations on government formation.

Notably, Manipur is under President's Rule since February 13. The ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3, 2023. Since then, numerous individuals have lost their lives, and thousands have been compelled to seek shelter in relief camps.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Manipur Congress chief while referring to the situation in the state said, "It has been 29 months since violence broke out but BJP could not bring a concrete solution for Manipur till now."

"So far from the BJP government there is no initiative to bring the two communities to sit together. The double engine government is not serious on Manipur issue. Without sitting together, how will there be an understanding between them," he said.