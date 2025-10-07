MPCC President Meghachandra Demands Dissolution Of Manipur Assembly, Fresh Polls
Meghachandra said despite President's Rule, normalcy has not been restored in Manipur with thousands of people still languishing in relief camps.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra Singh on Tuesday asserted that President's Rule is not favourable for the people of the state and demanded immediate dissolution of the Assembly followed by fresh elections.
Underlining the need for dissolution of the Manipur Assembly, Singh has alleged that the BJP is not serious about the state and has completely failed on all fronts.
The demand of the Manipur Congress president comes amid reports that several BJP MLAs from the state have been camping in the national capital for deliberations on government formation.
Notably, Manipur is under President's Rule since February 13. The ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3, 2023. Since then, numerous individuals have lost their lives, and thousands have been compelled to seek shelter in relief camps.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Manipur Congress chief while referring to the situation in the state said, "It has been 29 months since violence broke out but BJP could not bring a concrete solution for Manipur till now."
"So far from the BJP government there is no initiative to bring the two communities to sit together. The double engine government is not serious on Manipur issue. Without sitting together, how will there be an understanding between them," he said.
Singh claimed that thousands of people are still suffering in the relief camps in the strife-torn state.
Mentioning about the BJP MLAs from Manipur reportedly camping in Delhi, he said, "The BJP enjoys majority. They have 54 MLAs (out of the 60-member Manipur Assembly) at the moment. But, they are unable to form the government. It is their failure. That's why people doesn't have any expectation from the BJP. "
"We are peace lovers and want peace in state. So, we are in touch with all the communities. Only the Congress can bring peace in the state," Singh said.
He also alleged that administration is not functioning here and the situation has not improved despite the President's Rule.
"Our demand is immediate dissolution of the Assembly. We want fresh elections because the President's Rule has been extended again and BJP cannot bring peace and normalcy in the state. There is no adminstration at all. Even under the President's Rule, the state is directly controlled by the Central government," the Manipur Congress chief said.
Earlier in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that as soon as the situation in Manipur normalises, President's Rule will be lifted as it is against the policy of the saffron party to continue with President's Rule.
