MP: Woman Dies After 'Dupatta' Gets Caught In Machine At Food Centre Of Mahakaleshwar Temple

A woman employee was working in the bhojanshala of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain died when her dupatta got caught in a potato-peeling machine on Saturday.

Ujjain: A 30-year-old woman died after her 'dupatta' got caught in a potato-peeling machine at a food centre of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday, an official said. The accident occurred at the temple's Anna Kshetra in the morning, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Laxmi Narayan Garg told reporters.

He said employees of a private security service and other women on the premises informed that the victim, Rajni Khatri, was working in the bhojanshala (kitchen) when her 'dupatta' (scarf) got caught in a potato-peeling machine. The dupatta tightened around the woman's neck. She was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead, the SDM said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem, and the report will reveal the exact cause. The SDM said that the government will provide financial assistance to her kin. Anna Kshetra is about 500 metres from the Mahakaleshwar Temple and provides food to the devotees.

