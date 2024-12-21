ETV Bharat / state

MP Woman Claims Husband And In-laws Singed Her, Put Chilli Powder In Private Parts; Five Booked

According to the woman, her father-in-law inserted chilli powder in her private parts, while the mother-in-law branded several body parts with a hot spatula.

MP Woman Claims Husband And In-laws Singed Her, Put Chilli Powder In Private Parts; Five Booked
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 45 minutes ago

Rajgarh: A case has been registered against a woman’s neighbour, husband and in-laws after she accused them of singeing her and putting chilli powder in her private parts in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The alleged crime was committed at a village under Karanwas police station limits on December 13, said an official. Biaora Sub Divisional Officer of Police Neha Gaur said a 32-year-old ASHA worker has complained that she was beaten and tortured by her in-laws in the village.

Based on her complaint, the case was registered at Ruthiyai police station of Guna district, where her parents live. It was subsequently transferred to Rajgarh district on Friday, Gaur said.

According to the complainant, a 25-year-old neighbour entered the complainant’s matrimonial home and began molesting her. Just then, her sister-in-law walked into the room. The sister-in-law abused her, raising questions about the woman’s character. Soon, other family members also gathered, the complaint said.

According to the woman, she was thrashed and her father-in-law inserted chilli powder in her private parts, while her mother-in-law branded her in several places on the body with a hot spatula.

Karanwas police station in-charge Ramesh Jat said a case has been registered against the woman’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and a neighbour for assault, torture and rape. All accused are absconding and they will soon be arrested, the official said.

