MP: Woman Beaten Up On Suspicion of Theft; Probe On

Burhanpur: A woman was allegedly detained and beaten up by police in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur. The incident took place in the Nimbola Police Station, located 8 kilometres from Burhanpur district headquarters. The woman, a scrap collector was detained on the suspicion of theft. The woman, who sustained serious injuries, was allegedly beaten by a female officer at the station, sources said.

On receiving the information about the incident, BJP MP Dnyaneshwar Patil expressed shock. The victim’s family, along with local villagers, met MP Patil, demanding justice for the woman and strict action against the officer involved.

Following this, MP Patil reported the incident to the Inspector General (IG) of Indore and called for a thorough investigation. “I have discussed the matter with the IG and will ensure justice for the victim. It is not the police's role to punish individuals. If necessary, I will also raise this with the (Madhya Pradesh) Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav)," said Patil.