MP: Vehicles In CM's Convoy Break Down After Being Filled With 'Adulterated' Fuel

According to officials, the administration sealed the petrol pump in Ratlam and a sample of fuel was collected from that petrol pump.

MP: Vehicles In CM's Convoy Break Down After Being Filled With 'Adulterated' Fuel
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: As many as 19 vehicles in the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav broke down after being refuelled allegedly with adulterated petrol and diesel, officials said on Friday. According to officials, the administration sealed the petrol pump in Ratlam, where the vehicles were sent for refuelling a day before the chief minister's scheduled to travel to the district for a programme.

After these vehicles broke down, new ones were arranged from Indore, they said. Talking to PTI, Additional Collector Shalini Shrivastava said shortly after refuelling, the engines of cars in the CM's convoy stopped working.

"As soon as the complaint was received, a sample of fuel was collected from that petrol pump, and the establishment was immediately sealed," she said. Shrivastava said cars from the convoy reached Shakti Fuels petrol pump at Dosigaon in Ratlam around 10 pm on Thursday. She said shortly after refuelling, all vehicles stopped after going some distance, and they had to be pushed and parked on the side of the road.

The vehicles had been requisitioned for the Regional Industry, Skill and Employment Conclave — MP Rise 2025 being organised in Ratlam. Some drivers in the convoy claimed that on checking these vehicles, they found that water had got mixed in fuel.

