MP: Unidentified Woman's Body Found In Rented House Fridge; Probe Underway

Dewas: A woman's body was found in a fridge in the Vrindavan Colony of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh here on Friday, police said. The locals suspected some mystery as some foul smell was emanating from the house, police added.

The Bank Note Press Police Station (BNP) team headed to the spot after the residents dialled the emergency service. The police team, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Ujjain, immediately started an investigation.

When the police broke the lock and opened the fridge, a woman's body was found there. According to police sources, the woman has not been identified. After a thorough investigation, the body was sent for post-mortem to Dewas District Hospital, and the house was sealed.

BNP police station in-charge Amit Solanki said, "The nearby residents had reported a foul smell in the house, which belongs to Dheerendra Srivastava and was rented to a person named Sanjay Patidar in July." Solanki added, "The police have taken the statements of the landlord and the tenant; Patidar is being searched."

"At present, the woman has not been identified, and her age is around 30 to 35 years. After the post-mortem report, it will be known how the woman was murdered and how old the dead body is. And the matter is being investigated," the officer added.