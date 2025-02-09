ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, 10 Injured As Mini Truck Carrying People To Maha Kumbh Collides With SUV In MP

A truck carrying people to Maha Kumbh collided with an SUV in Satna district on Satna-Chitrakoot state highway, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries.

By PTI

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Satna: Three persons were killed and ten others injured when a mini truck carrying people to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday, police said.

The truck overturned after the collision which took place at around 1.30 am on Satna-Chitrakoot state highway, located 45 km from the district headquarters, Majhgawa police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve said. The incident led to a traffic jam on the road which was later cleared by police.

The deceased were occupants of the pickup truck (mini truck), which was carrying people from Jabalpur in MP to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the official said. The people in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) were going to Damoh after returning from Prayagraj via Chitrakoot, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Patel (52), Manisha Patel (31) and her son Jitendra Patel (11), the official said. Ten other occupants of the two vehicles were injured and undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said.

