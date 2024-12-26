ETV Bharat / state

MP To Translocate 15 Tigers To Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan And Odisha

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed for the translocation of 15 tigers from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, an official said on Thursday. As per the order, 12 tigresses and three tigers will be handed over to the three states after obtaining permission from the central government, he said.

No period has been specified for the process of shifting the felines. Under the process, the big cats will be translocated from the Bandhavgarh, Pench and Kanha tiger reserves in MP, the official said. Six tigresses and two tigers will be translocated to Chhattisgarh, while Rajasthan will get four tigresses. Besides, a tiger and two tigresses will be sent to Odisha, he said.

CM Yadav has directed that the translocation process should be carried out under the supervision of an authorised veterinarian to ensure the felines remain out of danger during the shifting procedure. The states receiving the tigers will bear the entire cost of translocation, the official said.