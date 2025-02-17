ETV Bharat / state

MP To See New Low Alcoholic Beverage Bars From April 1; Liquor Sales To Stop In 19 Places

Bhopal: In first, “Low Alcoholic Beverage Bars” will come up in Madhya Pradesh from the next fiscal starting April 1, while liquor sales will be restricted in 19 places including 17 holy cities under the new Excise Policy released Sunday, an official said.

In these new bars, only beer, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages with a maximum alcohol content of 10 per cent V/V (Volume on Volume) will be allowed for consumption. The consumption of spirits will be strictly prohibited in such bars, a government release stated.

Currently, 460 to 470 liquor-cum-beer bars exist across MP. The overall number of bars will shoot up with these new set of outlets, an excise department official told PTI.

Altogether 47 composite alcohol shops will shut down under the liquor sale ban in 19 places, including 17 holy cities, from April 1, the government statement said. A composite shop comprises an Indian Made Foreign Liquor and a country liquor outlet.

Some of the holy cities where the liquor sale ban will kick in are Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Amarkantak and Salkanpur.

The liquor sale ban was announced by CM Mohan Yadav on January 23 after the new excise policy was cleared. The state government will lose about Rs 450 crore in excise revenue due to this move.

However, no penalty will be imposed for fetching booze from outside and drinking it individually in such areas as prohibition law is not in force in MP, officials explained.