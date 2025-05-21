Bhind Isn't Dead, Its Just A 'Typing Mistake'!

Bhind: Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh is often in news for strange notices and certificates issued by the administration.

A death certificate issued by the Tehsildar's office has now gone viral on social media. The certificate mentions Bhind in the name of the deceased and his residence. The certificate has once again brought the district administration's style of functioning into focus with some blaming it for killing the district!

The certificate was issued on May 5. It was supposed to be issued in the name of Ramhet, father of Govind, a resident of Chaturvedi Nagar Colony in the town. Ramhet had died on November 8, 2018 and for some reason, his family applied for his death certificate in April this year. The death certificate was issued by the Tehsildar's office but it mentioned the dame of the deceased as Bhind and it was repeated in his address and that of the name of his son.

ETV Bharat talked to Tehsildar Mohan Lal Sharma on the issue but he said it was a 'typing mistake'. Sharma said, "A notice has been issued to the manager of Public Service Manager regarding the serious negligence. A penalty of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on the Public Service Manager".