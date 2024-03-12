Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Urges People to Vote for Parties That Promise Ban on Cow Slaughter

Bhopal: Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj is all set to start the 'Bhai and Kasai' campaign for political parties across the country by taking a pledge of cow protection before the Lok Sabha elections. Swami Avimukteshwaranand appealed to the political parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections to announce that if their government comes to power, they will completely ban cow slaughter in the country.

He said that the political party which bans cow slaughter will be given the status of brother and the party that is not able to ban cow slaughter will be considered a butcher. He also appealed to the Hindu voters to vote only for that party which gives a guarantee to ban cow slaughter.

After Govardhan Parikrama, Swami will start the foot march to Parliament House. Shankaracharya alleged that the government is responsible for cow slaughter. "More than one lakh cows are being killed every day, as per government figures. Every Hindu is facing the sin of cow slaughter because cows are being slaughtered by the governments which are formed with your vote. So we have decided to say that the first any party should do is to stop cow slaughter", he said.

"If the political parties do not declare before the elections, they will not get support. We are making two lists. One is brothers list and the other is butcher parties list," Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj said.

Shankaracharya has appealed to Hindu voters to vote for the Bhai Party and put up boards at their homes, saying that 'Bhai Party is welcome in our house'. He said he will be the first to enter the field in the Cow Respect Movement. "We are the youngest among all the Shankaracharyas. That's why we are entering the field first. Representing all the Shankaracharyas, we will first circumambulate Giriraj Vrindavan and then walk towards Parliament House. We will go to the corner of the Parliament House where firing was held on cow devotees in 1966. We will remind the entire country", he added.