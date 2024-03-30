MP Student Receives Rs 46 Crore Tax Evasion Notice; 'My PAN Card Misused'

Pramod Dandotiya, a student, who received Rs 46 crore tax evasion notice from IT and GST Departments, speaking to the media.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student doing an MA in Gwalior does not even have money to pay the fees, but Income Tax has sent a notice to him for evading tax worth crores. Fraudsters have opened a fake firm and made transactions in the name of this student's PAN card.

Pramod Dandotiya received the Income Tax notice for the first time on January 27, after which he met the Income Tax Department, GST Department, Collector and top police officers, but no one helped him. This student also reached the Additional SP of the Crime Branch on Friday and told them about the fraud. The police asked the student to complain to the Cyber Cell. Similarly, the Income Tax Department officer advised the student to lodge a complaint with the police regarding the fraud and submit a copy to the department. In this regard, Additional SP Siaz KM says that the matter is being investigated.

The student said that transactions worth Rs 46 crore were made from his bank account, and his PAN card was misused to register a company. He complained to the police after he was shocked to see transactions involving his bank account.

Pramod Kumar Dandotia from Gwalior is studying at a local college. Recently, he received tax notices from IT and GST. The gist of them is that Rs 46 crore transactions were done from his bank account and he has to pay tax on that. As a result, the student contacted the authorities concerned and found that a company was registered on his PAN card.

After learning that the company has been operating in Mumbai and Delhi since 2021, he immediately lodged a complaint with the police. He stated that he had nothing to do with those transactions and that he did not know about that company. The police registered a case and are investigating. "Unknown persons misused the student's PAN card and registered the company. After that, transactions worth crores were made from his bank account. The investigation is going on," said the police.