MP: Six Of A Family Killed As SUV Collides With Truck In Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot: At least six persons were killed and five others injured in a tragic accident that took place early Friday morning on the National Highway (NH-35) here in the Raipura area of Madhya Pradesh. The accident involved a Bolero SUV carrying at least 11 passengers colliding with a truck.

The deceased belonged to the same family from Gulganj in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. They were returning from Prayagraj after performing the last rites of one of their family members, police said.

Around 5:30 am, the driver of the SUV allegedly dozed off and lost control of the vehicle, which entered the opposite lane and crashed into an oncoming truck, they said.

A senior officer claimed that the crash was so intense that it killed five persons on the spot, while another one succumbed to injuries at a community health centre. The other injured persons, including a minor, were rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, one of them was shifted to Prayagraj for advanced treatment.