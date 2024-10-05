ETV Bharat / state

MP: Scientist Duped of Rs 71 Lakh After 'Digital Arrest' by Gang Posing as CBI, TRAI Officials

A scientist was duped of Rs 71 lakh after fraudsters posing as CBI officials issued a fake arrest warrant against the victim claiming women's harassment.

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

A scientist was duped of Rs 71 lakh after fraudsters posing as CBI officials issued a fake arrest warrant against the victim claiming women's harassment.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Indore: An employee of an institute under the Department of Atomic Energy was duped of Rs 71 lakh by fraudsters using the "digital arrest" modus operandi, a police official said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Digital arrests are a new method of cyber fraud in which fraudsters make audio or video calls, pose as law enforcement officers and confine victims to their homes to scam them.

"A member of the gang called the victim, working as a scientific assistant at Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Center (RRCAT), on September 1 and introduced himself as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer. This fake TRAI officer claimed illegal advertisements and text messages related to women harassment were sent to people through a SIM card issued in his name from Delhi," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

"He told the victim an arrest warrant had been issued for him in a case related to money laundering and human trafficking. Another member of the gang posed as a CBI officer and conducted a fake interrogation of the RRCAT employee and his wife through video call. Out of fear, he deposited Rs 71.33 lakh in various accounts provided by the accused," Dandotia said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

Indore: An employee of an institute under the Department of Atomic Energy was duped of Rs 71 lakh by fraudsters using the "digital arrest" modus operandi, a police official said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Digital arrests are a new method of cyber fraud in which fraudsters make audio or video calls, pose as law enforcement officers and confine victims to their homes to scam them.

"A member of the gang called the victim, working as a scientific assistant at Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Center (RRCAT), on September 1 and introduced himself as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer. This fake TRAI officer claimed illegal advertisements and text messages related to women harassment were sent to people through a SIM card issued in his name from Delhi," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

"He told the victim an arrest warrant had been issued for him in a case related to money laundering and human trafficking. Another member of the gang posed as a CBI officer and conducted a fake interrogation of the RRCAT employee and his wife through video call. Out of fear, he deposited Rs 71.33 lakh in various accounts provided by the accused," Dandotia said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCAMFRAUDSTERSSCIENTIST DUPED OF 71 LAKHMP SCIENTIST DUPED FRAUDSTERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.