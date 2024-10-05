MP: Scientist Duped of Rs 71 Lakh After 'Digital Arrest' by Gang Posing as CBI, TRAI Officials

Indore: An employee of an institute under the Department of Atomic Energy was duped of Rs 71 lakh by fraudsters using the "digital arrest" modus operandi, a police official said in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Digital arrests are a new method of cyber fraud in which fraudsters make audio or video calls, pose as law enforcement officers and confine victims to their homes to scam them.

"A member of the gang called the victim, working as a scientific assistant at Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Center (RRCAT), on September 1 and introduced himself as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer. This fake TRAI officer claimed illegal advertisements and text messages related to women harassment were sent to people through a SIM card issued in his name from Delhi," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

"He told the victim an arrest warrant had been issued for him in a case related to money laundering and human trafficking. Another member of the gang posed as a CBI officer and conducted a fake interrogation of the RRCAT employee and his wife through video call. Out of fear, he deposited Rs 71.33 lakh in various accounts provided by the accused," Dandotia said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.