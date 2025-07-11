MP Sasikanth Senthil Objects To CBFC Argument Over Name of Protagonist In Janaki Vs State Of Kerala

Tiruvallur: Lok Sabha MP Sasikanth Senthil on Friday said its a masterclass in institutional insecurity, patriarchal control and communal paranoia. Only in today’s India can empathy across communities be seen as a threat.

On the row over Janaki vs State of Kerala, Sasikanth took to X and cited a report in which the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has objected to a scene showing the protagonist named Janaki, who's a rape survivor, being helped by a man from another community. "Janaki is another name for Goddess Sita and CBFC said such depiction could spark communal tensions.

Senthil objected to the CBFC's argument in his X post. These questions posed to the character during a scene depicting her cross-examination after she has been raped, have the tendency to disrupt public order and offend religious sentiments, the CBFC contended while seeking a change in the movie title. She is asked whether she watches pornographic films, whether she uses drugs to enhance pleasure, whether she has a boyfriend, and if she was pregnant prior to being sexually assaulted.

Taking strong exception to these questions posed to the character bearing “Goddess Sita’s” name, the CFBC in its affidavit before the Kerala High Court submitted that its opposition is not based on trivial grounds, but a profound concern regarding a film’s narrative content wherein the character is shown as enduring multiple traumatic and uncomfortable circumstances while seeking justice.