MP Sanjay Raut Slams PM Modi For Binding To US-Mediated Ceasefire

Mumbai: A day after a ceasefire was announced following a period of tensions between India and Pakistan, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for agreeing to the ceasefire. Raut alleged that India agreed to the ceasefire only under pressure from US President Donald Trump, questioning the rationale and timing of the decision.
Pointing statements from Trump's X account, Raut said that they indicated India's acceptance of the ceasefire was on Trump's advice. The MP questioned why India would agree to a ceasefire before the completion of 'Operation Sindoor', a defence operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed on April 22.
"Operation Sindoor cannot be completed until these terrorists are eliminated. Yet, a ceasefire was initiated due to Donald Trump's advice," Raut said while addressing the press. He questioned Trump's authority to mediate the issue.
"Modi used to repeatedly talk about entering Pakistan and killing terrorists. This was Modi's language. But where has that language gone now?" he asked, claiming that India's global reputation has been damaged by halting military actions. He also highlighted claims from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Pakistan had won the conflict.
Drawing a parallel with the Russia-Ukraine war, Raut sarcastically questioned if the United States of America should be credited with stopping the conflict. He also invoked the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reminding PM Modi of his past criticisms of the Congress party for seeking the US intervention.
Raut then recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's firm stance against US interference during the 1971 war with Pakistan, urging PM Modi to display a similar resolve. He called for an immediate all-party meeting on the issue and demanded the resignation of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of insulting the affected women and widows.
He slammed PM Modi for his past remarks against former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, suggesting he should instead learn from their leadership.