MP Minister Vijay Shah Faces Backlash For Allegedly Calling Colonel Sophia Qureshi "Sister" Of Terrorists

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah is facing severe criticism for allegedly referring to Colonel Sophia Qureshi as "the sister of terrorists" during a recent speech in Mhow. The statement made without naming Colonel Qureshi purportedly linked her Muslim identity to Pakistan. The Minister said “unki samaaj ki behen ke zariye,” implying that India taught a lesson to the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack by using their sisters.

Colonel Qureshi's brother, Bunti Suleman, responded to the controversy, stating, "She is the daughter of our country before being my sister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take cognisance of this."

He said the Qureshi family has a three-generation history of service in the army. Colonel Sophia Qureshi herself was raised in the Bundelkhand region.

As the matter escalated, Minister Shah offered a clarification, saying he did not refer to Sophia. In a media statement, he said, "My point is that my speech should not be seen in the context in which some are viewing it differently. I want to tell them that it is not in that context.”

Bunti Suleman countered Shah's statement, emphasising the timing of the remarks. "Minister Vijay Shah's statement regarding Colonel Sophia Qureshi has come at a time when the entire country is proud of India’s daughter (referring to Sophia). Information about Operation Sindoor reached all of India through Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyoimika Singh. Sophia Qureshi hails from Madhya Pradesh. She received her primary education in Naugaon. From the same land of Madhya Pradesh, a Minister has given this controversial statement about her."

The Leader of Opposition from Congress, Umang Singhar, condemned Shah's remarks, saying, "Minister Vijay Shah's statement against a senior army officer is not only shameful but also an insult to both the army and women. An army officer or soldier has no religion; they are not counted as Hindu or Muslim. The BJP leaders repeatedly talk about religion. This kind of language reveals the BJP's thinking. He said that Vijay Shah should immediately apologise for his statements."

Mukesh Nayak, the state head of the Congress media department, echoed, stating, "Minister Vijay Shah should be forced to resign immediately."

Vijay Shah, an eight-time Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Scheduled Tribe-reserved Harsud constituency and a tribal leader, has a known history of making controversial statements. His past remarks include controversial statements about former Prime Ministers and the wife of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sadhana Singh. He also faced criticism for mandating "Jai Hind" as a response during school roll calls when he was Education Minister and for other inappropriate comments made during public addresses.