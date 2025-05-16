NHRC Registers Case Against MP Minister Vijay Shah For Comments On Col Sofiya Qureshi

Bundi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks Indian Army's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Congress leader Charmesh Sharma of Bundi had brought the matter to the notice of the apex human rights body on Thursday. Sharma described Shah's objectionable remarks on Colonel Qureshi as hurting the dignity of Indian women's honor and against national unity and integrity.

Sharma, the former director of Rajasthan Seed Corporation has urged NHRC to take appropriate action against Shah. He said respect of Indian Army is paramount. "Such insult of any military officer cannot be tolerated. It is even more shameful that such derogatory remarks were made on a woman officer of the Indian Army by a person who has taken oath of the Constitution and is holding the post of a minister of a state government," Sharma said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court sharply rebuked Shah over his controversial remarks directed at Colonel Qureshi. The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, described the minister's comments as unacceptable and insensitive, stating that individuals occupying constitutional positions should exercise restraint in speech.

Chief Justice Gavai questioned the conduct of Mr Shah by asking, "What sort of comments are you making? You should show some sense of sensibility. Go and apologise in High Court." The remarks, which have drawn widespread criticism from the Opposition, military veterans, and even some members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also led to an FIR against the minister.