MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says He Disagrees With Trend Of Women Wearing 'Skimpy Clothes'

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s recent controversial statements regarding women’s clothing have come into the spotlight as the BJP leader's comments went viral on social media.

Vijayvargiya, who has consistently objected to drug abuse and western-influenced dressing styles, has made a statement about girls wearing short clothes. Vijayvargiya said that he refuses to take selfies with girls wearing skimpy clothes.

In a program organised by the Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Vijayvargiya, who is the Urban Administration Minister said, "Here, girls should dress well, wear plenty of jewellery, and wear beautiful clothes, but in foreign countries, girls wearing short clothes are considered good. That may be their thinking, which is why they say so. In foreign countries, it is said that just as girls wearing less clothes are beautiful, a leader who speaks less is also good. There is such a saying there, but I do not follow it."

Vijayvargiya added, "I believe that in India, a woman is the embodiment of a goddess. I don't like girls wearing fewer clothes. When they come to me to take selfies many times, I tell them to come wearing good clothes first, then take a selfie. That's why I refuse to take selfies."