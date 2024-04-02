MP Man Sets Ablaze Girlfriend for Rejecting His Marriage Proposal

MP Man Sets Ablaze Girlfriend for Rejecting Marriage Proposal

On Monday, the woman had lodged a police complaint against the man for quarrelling and pressurising her for marriage. Although the man had sought forgiveness before police, he came to the woman's house at night and set her on fire. The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover allegedly set his girlfriend on fire by pouring petrol after she refused to marry him in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said. The woman is presently battling for her life at the district hospital while search is on for the accused.

The incident took place in Hamlapur of Ganj police station area last night. The accused, Aryan Malviya was addicted to alcohol. He and the woman were in a relationship for many years. However, the woman had stopped talking to him since the last few months and had also refused to marry him.

A few days ago, he went to the woman's house and quarreled with her. On April 1, the woman went to the Ganj police station with her mother to lodge a complaint against Aryan. However, the matter was settled after he pleaded for forgiveness before policemen and promised that he would never trouble the woman in future. After which, they left for their respective homes.

At night, Aryan came to the woman's house in an inebriated condition with a petrol can. He poured petrol on the house but the girl and her mother managed to come outside on time. Seeing the woman standing outside, Aryan poured petrol on her and set her on fire with a lighter. He then fled from the spot.

The woman's mother and the neighbours tried to extinguished the fire. The woman was admitted to the district hospital with severe burn injuries.

According to police, the woman works at a petrol pump in Betul and lives with her mother in a rented house in Hamlapur. Probe has been launched and searches are on for the accused, an officer of Ganj police station said.

