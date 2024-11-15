MP: Man Saves Life Of 7 Injured, Who Were Trapped Inside Car; CM Lauds Him

Rajgarh: Waris Khan from here became an angel for the Sharma family, who were travelling to get one of their members checked for heart-related ailments.

The incident took on Wednesday, November and Waris Khan endangered his life to save seven others. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday lauded Khan and announced a reward of Rs one lakh. The Shivpuri district administration will honour Waris on August 15, 2025.

Waris, who works as a plumber, was heading to Binganj for work at around 11 am. At the same time, a mishap occurred. A car, which was on its way to Bhopal from Shivpuri, overturned four times and fell into a ditch.

Waris Khan shares his experiences after he saved seven people following a car accident (ETV Bharat/ANI)

The car got locked and all the seven people inside the car got trapped inside it. Seeing this, Waris single-handedly helped the victims and removed them from the car.

He called an ambulance and rushed the injured to a local hospital. Waris told ETV Bharat, "I was riding a two-wheeler and when I saw the accident, I parked my bike on the road and rushed to the car. I saw, women along with two kids, were trapped inside the car. I broke the car's window and pulled them out. There were also three men in the car, I pulled them out too and rushed them to a hospital through an ambulance."

He said that since he does not own a smartcell phone, he does not have a video or photos of the accident. According to Waris, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated him for his brave act and also assured him to give him a government job once again. Waris worked as a plumber in the Rajgarh municipality for 12 years and was removed from the position.

Mohan Yadav in a post on X said, "The car of 7 members of a family travelling from Shivpuri to Bhopal met with an accident near Byawara and fell into a ditch. A passerby, Waris Khan, showed courage and broke the glass of the car and took everyone out safely, saving their lives. Waris Khan's sensitivity and courage are praiseworthy and inspiring. The Madhya Pradesh government has given instructions to provide an incentive of one lakh rupees for this courageous step."