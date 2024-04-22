MP man held for raping woman; illegal portion of his house razed

Guna: Authorities have demolished the illegal portion of the house of a 20-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district after his arrest for allegedly raping and assaulting his woman friend, an official said.



The accused, Aayan Khan, also put an instant adhesive into the 23-year-old woman's eyes due to which she suffered serious injuries to one of her eyes, the official said on Sunday. The authorities demolished the illegal portion of his house on Sunday, he said.



The woman approached the police on April 17, saying she had been staying with the accused for 10 days. But when she asked him to marry her, he turned violent, the woman alleged. The accused allegedly hurled abuses at the woman, thrashed her with a belt and put a strong glue into her eyes, the official said citing her complaint.



The man was arrested on April 18 when he was carrying 60 litres of country liquor on his motorbike. He has been booked for rape, assault, and charges under the Excise Act, the police official said, adding the authorities on Sunday demolished the illegal portion of his house.



An ophthalmologist from a Guna-based private hospital who treated the woman said she had suffered serious injuries to one of her eyes. She was sent to Gwalior for advanced care, he added.