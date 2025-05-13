ETV Bharat / state

MP Man's Life Saved By Son And Niece In State's First Double Organ Transplant

Vinod Jager needed a liver and a kidney and his family came through for him.

MP Man Has Life Saved By Son And Niece In State's First Double Organ Transplant.
The family came together to save Vinod's life. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST

2 Min Read

Ujjain: On May 6, a 48-year-old contractor had his life saved when his son and niece donated their liver and kidney respectively for Madhya Pradesh's first dual organ transplant. The surgery lasted 16 hours and took place in a private hospital in Indore. This is said to be the first such operation in the state.

Vinod Jagar was diagnosed with liver failure four years ago and the treatment of which led to one of his kidneys failing as well. Vinod, devastated after learning about his kidney failure went on to consult many different doctors. In consultation with doctors from Indore and Ahmedabad, Vinod and his family were enlightened that an organ transplant was a very real option. Vinod was extremely lucky that his 24-year-old son Yash Jagar and 32-year-old niece Seema Yadav were happy to donate their organs for him.

MP Man Has Life Saved By Son And Niece In State's First Double Organ Transplant.
Yash Jagar (ETV Bharat)

"My father's disease was detected in the year 2021. The treatment continued for four years, but in the year 2024, the doctor said that the kidney was also damaged," Vini Jagar, Vinod's eldest son told ETV Bharat. Vini explained that the doctor said Vinod can go into a coma anytime and his body may stop being able to perform basic movements. His family tried hard to procure the organs but were unsuccessful.

MP Man Has Life Saved By Son And Niece In State's First Double Organ Transplant.
Vinod Jagar (ETV Bharat)

"There is our grandmother, mother, and three brothers in the family. Everyone's blood group was checked, mother's and mine did not match. My grandmother is too old, my younger brother is 19 years old, the middle one is 24 years old and then me. Middle brother Yash's blood group matched 0+, so he donated his liver to father," said Vini Jagar. The liver seemed to be sorted but the family still required a kidney. It was then that Seema Yadav, Vinod's niece, who is married and a mother of two, volunteered.

MP Man Has Life Saved By Son And Niece In State's First Double Organ Transplant.
Seema Yadav (ETV Bharat)

The operation began at 7 AM on May 6 and went on till 11 PM the same day. Both Yash and Seema were discharged by May 13 while Vinod is set to be discharged in 15 days according to Vini. Vini also said that Dr. Amit Singh Barfa handled the liver transplant and Dr. Sunny Modi did the kidney transplant. Seema Yadav has been instructed not to do any physical activity while Yash has been told that his liver will regenerate in some time and has been advised to follow a routine under the guidance of the doctor.

Ujjain: On May 6, a 48-year-old contractor had his life saved when his son and niece donated their liver and kidney respectively for Madhya Pradesh's first dual organ transplant. The surgery lasted 16 hours and took place in a private hospital in Indore. This is said to be the first such operation in the state.

Vinod Jagar was diagnosed with liver failure four years ago and the treatment of which led to one of his kidneys failing as well. Vinod, devastated after learning about his kidney failure went on to consult many different doctors. In consultation with doctors from Indore and Ahmedabad, Vinod and his family were enlightened that an organ transplant was a very real option. Vinod was extremely lucky that his 24-year-old son Yash Jagar and 32-year-old niece Seema Yadav were happy to donate their organs for him.

MP Man Has Life Saved By Son And Niece In State's First Double Organ Transplant.
Yash Jagar (ETV Bharat)

"My father's disease was detected in the year 2021. The treatment continued for four years, but in the year 2024, the doctor said that the kidney was also damaged," Vini Jagar, Vinod's eldest son told ETV Bharat. Vini explained that the doctor said Vinod can go into a coma anytime and his body may stop being able to perform basic movements. His family tried hard to procure the organs but were unsuccessful.

MP Man Has Life Saved By Son And Niece In State's First Double Organ Transplant.
Vinod Jagar (ETV Bharat)

"There is our grandmother, mother, and three brothers in the family. Everyone's blood group was checked, mother's and mine did not match. My grandmother is too old, my younger brother is 19 years old, the middle one is 24 years old and then me. Middle brother Yash's blood group matched 0+, so he donated his liver to father," said Vini Jagar. The liver seemed to be sorted but the family still required a kidney. It was then that Seema Yadav, Vinod's niece, who is married and a mother of two, volunteered.

MP Man Has Life Saved By Son And Niece In State's First Double Organ Transplant.
Seema Yadav (ETV Bharat)

The operation began at 7 AM on May 6 and went on till 11 PM the same day. Both Yash and Seema were discharged by May 13 while Vinod is set to be discharged in 15 days according to Vini. Vini also said that Dr. Amit Singh Barfa handled the liver transplant and Dr. Sunny Modi did the kidney transplant. Seema Yadav has been instructed not to do any physical activity while Yash has been told that his liver will regenerate in some time and has been advised to follow a routine under the guidance of the doctor.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MP DOUBLE ORGAN TRANSPLANTUJJAIN SON DONATES LIVERUJJAIN NIECE DONATES KIDNEYUJJAIN DOUBLE ORGAN TRANSPLANTKIDNEY LIVER TRANSPLANT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.