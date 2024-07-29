ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Liquor Shop Owner Fined Rs 10,000 for 'English Bolna Seekhen' Banner to Draw Customers

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

A liquor shop owner in Burhanpur was fined Rs 10,000 after a controversial banner promoting his shop went viral. The banner, which humorously suggested learning English by visiting the liquor store, violated liquor license conditions. Despite the owner's claim that the banner was placed by someone else on private land, officials deemed his explanation unsatisfactory.

A liquor shop owner in Burhanpur was fined Rs 10,000 after a controversial banner promoting his shop went viral. The banner, which humorously suggested learning English by visiting the liquor store, violated liquor license conditions. Despite the owner's claim that the banner was placed by someone else on private land, officials deemed his explanation unsatisfactory.
Representative Image (ANI)

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A liquor shop owner in Madhya Pradesh tried to boost sales by highlighting the general tendency of people to become more expressive after drinking, but the plan failed and earned him a fine of Rs 10,000.

Officials said the owner had put up a banner with the message 'Dindahade English Bolna seekhen' (learn to speak English during daytime) near his shop at Nachankheda in Burhanpur district. An arrow below the message pointed to the alcohol vend.

Although it was not clear if the poster sent his sales to a new high, a photo of it went viral on social media, generating chuckles and criticism in equal measures. The visual also reached the district administration on Saturday, an official said.

Burhanpur District Collector Bhavya Mittal said they directed the Excise Department to take action against the alcohol seller. Excise officials then served a notice to the shop licensee. In his reply, the shop owner claimed innocence and said it was put up on private land of another person, 40-50 feet from his shop.

He also claimed that some other person had placed the banner as part of a conspiracy. However, his explanation didn't cut much ice with the officials. Terming his reply unsatisfactory, the authorities fined him Rs 10,000 for flouting the conditions of his liquor licence, the official said.

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A liquor shop owner in Madhya Pradesh tried to boost sales by highlighting the general tendency of people to become more expressive after drinking, but the plan failed and earned him a fine of Rs 10,000.

Officials said the owner had put up a banner with the message 'Dindahade English Bolna seekhen' (learn to speak English during daytime) near his shop at Nachankheda in Burhanpur district. An arrow below the message pointed to the alcohol vend.

Although it was not clear if the poster sent his sales to a new high, a photo of it went viral on social media, generating chuckles and criticism in equal measures. The visual also reached the district administration on Saturday, an official said.

Burhanpur District Collector Bhavya Mittal said they directed the Excise Department to take action against the alcohol seller. Excise officials then served a notice to the shop licensee. In his reply, the shop owner claimed innocence and said it was put up on private land of another person, 40-50 feet from his shop.

He also claimed that some other person had placed the banner as part of a conspiracy. However, his explanation didn't cut much ice with the officials. Terming his reply unsatisfactory, the authorities fined him Rs 10,000 for flouting the conditions of his liquor licence, the official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LIQUOR SHOP SPOKEN ENGLISH BANNERLIQUOR SHOP FINED FOR BANNERLIQUOR SHOP FINED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.