MP Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Manali; Expresses Concern Over Tourism Crisis

Kullu: BJP leader and MP Kangana Ranaut, on her visit to the flood-affected areas of Manali on Thursday, expressed anguish over the severe impact of the disaster on people's livelihoods.

Speaking to the media, Kangana said that her own restaurant business in Manali had been badly affected. She said, "I am deeply saddened by the disaster caused by heavy rains in Manali. People here used to depend on tourism, but after the disaster, the tourism business has come to a standstill. With the help of the central government, relief efforts will now be accelerated so that life in Manali can return to normal."

"My restaurant has expenses of lakhs of rupees, but yesterday I earned only Rs 50. I can completely understand the pain of the tourism businesses here," she added.