MP Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Manali; Expresses Concern Over Tourism Crisis
Mandi MP Kangana visited flood-hit areas including Solang Nala, Palchan, Bahag, and Samhan, where she met with the affected families
Published : September 18, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Kullu: BJP leader and MP Kangana Ranaut, on her visit to the flood-affected areas of Manali on Thursday, expressed anguish over the severe impact of the disaster on people's livelihoods.
Speaking to the media, Kangana said that her own restaurant business in Manali had been badly affected. She said, "I am deeply saddened by the disaster caused by heavy rains in Manali. People here used to depend on tourism, but after the disaster, the tourism business has come to a standstill. With the help of the central government, relief efforts will now be accelerated so that life in Manali can return to normal."
"My restaurant has expenses of lakhs of rupees, but yesterday I earned only Rs 50. I can completely understand the pain of the tourism businesses here," she added.
Kangana, who represents Mandi in Parliament, visited flood-hit areas including Solang Nala, Palchan, Bahag and Samhan, where she met with the affected families. She assured them that the central government was committed to extending full support. "Relief efforts will be accelerated so that normal life in the affected areas can resume soon," she said.
Defending herself against criticism from the opposition, Kangana said she had been in Delhi during the disaster, meeting Union Ministers and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss relief for Himachal Pradesh. "Some people are saying that I was missing during the disaster. I was busy holding meetings with the ministers and the Prime Minister. Before me, no MP ever held such serious discussions regarding Himachal Pradesh. I have a home and a business here, so I will always stand with the people," she added.
Targeting the state government, she questioned the utilisation of central aid. She said, "The Sukhu government has received thousands of crores from the Centre. What has been done with that money? People want answers." She also alleged that some groups were misusing the disaster to collect money through private organisations. "Relief should go through the Prime Minister's Relief Fund or the District Magistrate for proper use," she said.
Also Read