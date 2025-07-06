ETV Bharat / state

Mandi MP And Actress Kangana Ranaut Visits Worst-Affected Seraj In Himachal Pradesh

Kangana said she will seek funds from the Centre for disaster relief.

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut visited disaster-affected areas in Seraj Assembly constituency on Sunday.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut touring Thunag Market in Seraj (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 6, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

Mandi: BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut visited disaster-affected areas in Seraj Assembly constituency on Sunday.

She was accompanied by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur during the visit to the affected area. Kangana took stock of the damage to Thunag market and interacted with locals. "Seraj has suffered heavy losses due to the disaster. People here have nothing left. The disaster-affected people need our help. I will demand a special relief package for the disaster-affected from the Central government and will also appeal for rehabilitation of the affected," she said.

Kangana slammed the state government and said it gobbled up thousands of crores of rupees sent by the Central government for disaster. relief. "Even now, the relief from the Centre will not reach the affected people," she said, adding the need of the hour is to find a way to ensure that the assistance reaches the affected people.

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut visited disaster-affected areas in Seraj Assembly constituency on Sunday.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Seraj (ETV Bharat)

The Bollywood actress said the Central government sent the Army and immediately launched a relief operation in the area. "At the local level, we provided relief material to the affected families. Even as the Prime Minister is on a foreign trip, he is aware of what is happening here and the Central government has swung into action," she said.

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut visited disaster-affected areas in Seraj Assembly constituency on Sunday.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Seraj (ETV Bharat)

Kangana said as an MP, it is her responsibility to ensure funds for disaster relief and apprise the government of the ground reality. "We will demand relief funds from the Centre," she said.

As tragedy struck Mandi district due to heavy rainfall and cloudbursts, people of the constituency asked where their MP was. While Kangana clarified her stance on social media, she visited the affected areas to silence her critics.

After heavy rains on June 30, hundreds of houses, roads and bridges were destroyed in Seraj Assembly constituency. Thousands of people are facing shortage of food and water as well as lack of communication facilities. Amidst the disaster, people are busy bringing their lives back on track.

