ETV Bharat / state

MP Kangana Ranaut In Bharmour: The Country Exists Only As Long As BJP Is There

Referring to PM Modi as the 'Yug Purush', Ranaut said that he is the only one who can fulfill the dream of a developed India.

Referring to PM Modi as the 'Yug Purush', Ranaut said that he is the only one who can fulfill the dream of a developed India.
Mandi Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut thanked the people of Bharmour and promised to live up to their expectations (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Chamba: Mandi Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut on Thursday presided over a review meeting to assess the implementation of the ongoing Centrally-sponsored schemes in Bharmour and express gratitude and love to the people there. She also lauded her party the BJP for its constant efforts in transforming India into a developed nation.

The MP, who has always been in the limelight for such controversial political statements said, "The country exists only as long as BJP is there. Otherwise, God knows how many powers are engaged in dividing this country. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yug Purush can fulfil our dream of a developed India".

Ranaut, during the meeting, instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of all schemes, run by the Central and state governments, reached the general public and that they were not deprived of fundamental amenities. A list of villages lacking road access must be prepared and submitted to quicken the provision of road facilities, she instructed.

In one of the major propositions, Ranaut proposed the construction of a tunnel connecting the Holi area of Chamba district to Kangra’s Uttrala and promised to discuss the plan with the Central government, with an aim to boost tourism in the area and thus generate employment.

Officiating Additional District Magistrate, Kulbir Singh Rana along with officials of various departments conducted the meeting with the MP. Winding it up, Ranaut thanked the people of Bharmour for her victory in the Lok Sabha Election earlier this year.

She said, “Mandi is my birthplace and I have a special affection for it. I am a Pahadi and know the difficulties people face in these remote areas. I am your sister-daughter and you must never hesitate in telling me about everything 'cause I know that no leader before me ever visited these villages before or after elections."

Read More:

  1. MP Court Issues Notices To Kangana On 'India Got Real Freedom In 2014' Remark
  2. 'Received Censor Certificate': Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Finally Clears CBFC, Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Chamba: Mandi Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut on Thursday presided over a review meeting to assess the implementation of the ongoing Centrally-sponsored schemes in Bharmour and express gratitude and love to the people there. She also lauded her party the BJP for its constant efforts in transforming India into a developed nation.

The MP, who has always been in the limelight for such controversial political statements said, "The country exists only as long as BJP is there. Otherwise, God knows how many powers are engaged in dividing this country. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yug Purush can fulfil our dream of a developed India".

Ranaut, during the meeting, instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of all schemes, run by the Central and state governments, reached the general public and that they were not deprived of fundamental amenities. A list of villages lacking road access must be prepared and submitted to quicken the provision of road facilities, she instructed.

In one of the major propositions, Ranaut proposed the construction of a tunnel connecting the Holi area of Chamba district to Kangra’s Uttrala and promised to discuss the plan with the Central government, with an aim to boost tourism in the area and thus generate employment.

Officiating Additional District Magistrate, Kulbir Singh Rana along with officials of various departments conducted the meeting with the MP. Winding it up, Ranaut thanked the people of Bharmour for her victory in the Lok Sabha Election earlier this year.

She said, “Mandi is my birthplace and I have a special affection for it. I am a Pahadi and know the difficulties people face in these remote areas. I am your sister-daughter and you must never hesitate in telling me about everything 'cause I know that no leader before me ever visited these villages before or after elections."

Read More:

  1. MP Court Issues Notices To Kangana On 'India Got Real Freedom In 2014' Remark
  2. 'Received Censor Certificate': Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Finally Clears CBFC, Release Date To Be Announced Soon

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANGANA RANAUTBHARMOURKANGANA RANAUT IN BHARMOURMP KANGANA RANAUT IN BHARMOUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.