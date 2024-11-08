MP Kangana Ranaut In Bharmour: The Country Exists Only As Long As BJP Is There

Chamba: Mandi Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut on Thursday presided over a review meeting to assess the implementation of the ongoing Centrally-sponsored schemes in Bharmour and express gratitude and love to the people there. She also lauded her party the BJP for its constant efforts in transforming India into a developed nation.

The MP, who has always been in the limelight for such controversial political statements said, "The country exists only as long as BJP is there. Otherwise, God knows how many powers are engaged in dividing this country. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yug Purush can fulfil our dream of a developed India".

Ranaut, during the meeting, instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of all schemes, run by the Central and state governments, reached the general public and that they were not deprived of fundamental amenities. A list of villages lacking road access must be prepared and submitted to quicken the provision of road facilities, she instructed.

In one of the major propositions, Ranaut proposed the construction of a tunnel connecting the Holi area of Chamba district to Kangra’s Uttrala and promised to discuss the plan with the Central government, with an aim to boost tourism in the area and thus generate employment.

Officiating Additional District Magistrate, Kulbir Singh Rana along with officials of various departments conducted the meeting with the MP. Winding it up, Ranaut thanked the people of Bharmour for her victory in the Lok Sabha Election earlier this year.

She said, “Mandi is my birthplace and I have a special affection for it. I am a Pahadi and know the difficulties people face in these remote areas. I am your sister-daughter and you must never hesitate in telling me about everything 'cause I know that no leader before me ever visited these villages before or after elections."