MP High Court Orders Satna Cop To Plant 1,000 Fruit Trees For Not Serving Legal Notice

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered Satna's Kotwali police station in-charge to plant 1,000 fruit trees for failing to serve a notice on time.

Kotwali Satna Station In-Charge Rawendra Dwivedi has been directed by the Jabalpur High Court to plant 1,000 fruit-bearing trees for failing to serve a notice. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 12:35 AM IST

Satna: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has given a unique punishment to the Kotwali police station in-charge of Satna. For failing to serve a notice, the officer has been ordered to plant 1,000 fruit-bearing trees. The High Court directed that the trees be planted within two months and maintained for one year. The station in-charge has accepted the court’s order.

High Court order to plant 1,000 trees

The Jabalpur High Court of Madhya Pradesh has issued a unique order to Kotwali Satna Station In-Charge, Rawendra Dwivedi. For failing to serve a notice, the court has directed him to plant 1,000 fruit-bearing trees, including guava, mango, jamun, and mahua.

Punishment for not serving notice

This case dates back to October 2021. The accused, Ram Avtar Chaudhary, from the Sabhapur police station area in Satna district, was sentenced to life imprisonment in October 2023 in a case of molestation of a minor. An appeal was filed by the accused, and a notice was issued to the victim on September 30, 2024. However, the notice was not served on time. For this delay, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a unique punishment to the police station in-charge, Rawendra Dwivedi, for failing to serve the notice.

Plants will have to be planted in the Chitrakoot area in 2 months

Satan Kotwali Satna's police station in-charge Rawendra Dwivedi will have to plant 1,000 fruit trees and take care of them. These plants are to be planted in the Chitrakoot area from July 1 to August 31, and after taking care of them for one year, the photo of the plants, along with their GPS location, will have to be presented in court.

Regarding this, Station In-Charge Rawendra Dwivedi said, "I have been ordered to plant 1,000 fruit trees for failing to serve a notice, and I will comply with the order."

