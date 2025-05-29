Chemistry Prof Accused Of Husband's Murder Questions Autopsy Report In MP High Court

Jabalpur: A former Chemistry professor, convicted for killing her husband by administering him sleeping pills and then electrocuting him, defended herself in the Madhya Pradesh High Court raising questions on the postmortem report.

The Chhattarpur Sessions Court had sentenced Mamta Pathak to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband, Dr Neeraj Patnaik who was a doctor at the government hospital here.

Mamta challenged the sentence in the High Court and argued the case herself. She questioned the postmortem report and explained the court the nuances of Chemistry.

High Court Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Devnarayan Mishra said the postmortem report states there were electric burn marks on the body of Dr Pathak. Mamta responded by stating, "The postmortem report on the basis of which this allegation has been made is wrong."

She said the doctor who conducted the autopsy has not specified whether the burn marks on her husband's body were caused by electric shock or some other reason. "The body tissue in the part of the body where the electric shock occurs is cut and sent to the lab. In the lab, it is checked whether aluminum or any other metal has been deposited at the place where the burn mark is prevalent by dipping it in hydrochloric acid. If metal is deposited on the body party after the flow of current, then it is decided that the mark is caused by electric shock," Mamta said.

Mamta said the task can only be performed in a lab and not in a postmortem room. "How could the doctor who conducted the postmortem say that the marks on Dr Pathak's body were caused by electric shock?" she asked.

While presenting her side in the court, Mamta referred to Dr KS Reddy's book. She said, "In the postmortem report, the cause of my husband's death is cited as electric shock in his leg whereas in Dr KS Reddy's book it is mentioned that there is no difference between electric burn marks in antemortem and postmortem."

Mamta argued that the tissue burnt by electric current is put in hydrochloric acid but Justice Agarwal said such test is conducted using nitric acid and not hydrochloric acid. "Being a professor of chemistry, how can you make such a mistake?" he asked Mamta.

During the debate, Mamta said her husband had insured their house from 2017 to 2022. Before the insurance policy was issued, the electricity audit of the house was done and there was no possibility of Dr Pathak getting electrocuted, she said.

Mamta had left her sick husband alone at home and left Jhansi with her son/ When she returned, her husband had died. Justice Agrawal and Justice Mishra have reserved the decision after hearing all the arguments in the case. Mamta is on bail at present.