MP: Helicopter Did Not Reach On Time For Wedding, Consumer Forum Imposed Fine of Rs 7 Lakh On Aviation Company

Bhopal: People make several efforts to make their wedding memorable. With this thought, a farmer from Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh planned to take the wedding procession by helicopter to make his marriage memorable.

He also signed an agreement with a private aviation company. He also made an advance payment to that company. But the helicopter did not reach the wedding procession on time, due to which the farmer's image was tarnished and he had to face humiliation.

The helicopter was booked for Rs 9 lakh

Narmadapuram farmer Girvar Singh Patel got married in 2019. He had booked a helicopter from 2 May 2019 to 3 May 2019. For this, the deal was fixed for Rs nine lakh. In this, some amount was given to the company as advance. He also spent Rs one lakh rupees for getting permission etc.

However, the aviation company's helicopter did not reach the wedding procession on time. Due to the helicopter not reaching on time, the groom had to take the wedding procession by car. In this case, his image was also tarnished in front of relatives and the girl's side.