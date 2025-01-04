MP: Helicopter Did Not Reach On Time For Wedding, Consumer Forum Imposed Fine of Rs 7 Lakh On Aviation Company

Bhopal: People make several efforts to make their wedding memorable. With this thought, a farmer from Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh planned to take the wedding procession by helicopter to make his marriage memorable.
He also signed an agreement with a private aviation company. He also made an advance payment to that company. But the helicopter did not reach the wedding procession on time, due to which the farmer's image was tarnished and he had to face humiliation.
The helicopter was booked for Rs 9 lakh
Narmadapuram farmer Girvar Singh Patel got married in 2019. He had booked a helicopter from 2 May 2019 to 3 May 2019. For this, the deal was fixed for Rs nine lakh. In this, some amount was given to the company as advance. He also spent Rs one lakh rupees for getting permission etc.
However, the aviation company's helicopter did not reach the wedding procession on time. Due to the helicopter not reaching on time, the groom had to take the wedding procession by car. In this case, his image was also tarnished in front of relatives and the girl's side.
An angry Girwar Singh Patel knocked the door of the consumer forum.
The company will now have to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh
Actually, the company cited bad weather as the reason for not being able to send the helicopter on time. However, the consumer forum accepted that Patel's image in society was tarnished due to it.
The complainant had taken all the permissions for the helicopter and had also made an advance payment to the aviation company. However, the company failed to provide the service on time. The consumer forum has directed the aviation company to pay Rs seven lakh to the complainant as compensation along with his expenses.
Actually, Girwar Singh Patel had earlier complained to the Narsinghpur District Consumer Forum. Where the forum, while giving a verdict in favour of the complainant, ordered the aviation company to pay a compensation of Rs four lakh. However the complainant was not satisfied with this amount. In such a situation, he appealed to the State Consumer Forum. which has slapped a fine of Rs 7 lakh on the aviation company.