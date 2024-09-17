ETV Bharat / state

MP Guv Administers Oath To CIC, Three Information Commissioners

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The newly appointed chief information commissioner (CIC) and three information commissioners sworn in by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Tuesday.

File photo of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel (IANS)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Tuesday administered oath of office to the newly appointed chief information commissioner (CIC) and three information commissioners. The state government recently appointed retired IPS officer and former special director general of police Vijay Yadav as the CIC, Dr Vandana Gandhi (social worker), Dr Umashankar Pachori (educationist) and Omkar Nath (retired judge) as information commissioners.

Patel administered the oath to them at a function in Raj Bhawan, an official said. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues, the state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, chief secretary Veera Rana and Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, among others, were present at the function.

