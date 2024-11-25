MP Govt's Anti-Cheating Law To Have Life Imprisonment, Up To Rs 1 Crore Fine

Bhopal: The Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government will crack down heavily on paper leakers by legislating a new law based on the central government's Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024. The proposed legislation will include provisions for life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for those involved in examination—and recruitment-related malpractices.

The school education department has prepared a draft and sent it to the law department for vetting before being tabled in the upcoming assembly session.

In the new law, provisions are being formulated for action against not only those who leak the paper in the examinations but also the candidates and others associated with The candidates involved in this will be barred from appearing in any examination for a year and the agencies responsible for conducting the examinations will be blacklisted for a year along with legal actions if they are fond to be covering up any irregularity.

After several instances of irregularities surfaced in the NEET examinations for selecting medical students, the Centre has introduced a new law to thwart irregularities like paper leaks and other malpractices in examinations and recruitment. Toeing in the central government's line, many state governments like Jharkhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have brought out legislations aimed at meting out severe punishments against those involved in unfair means.

In Madhya Pradesh too, questions have been raised on many recruitment examinations which had to either be cancelled or rescheduled. To stop such incidents in future and reign in on the copying mafias along with encouraging students to pass examinations with hard work and diligence, the state government has come up with the new act.