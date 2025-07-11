ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt To Give Money To Catch Bribe Takers, Revolving Fund of Rs 3 Crore Proposed

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is set to provide financial assistance to complainants for trapping bribe-taking officers and employees. A proposal has been sent to the state government to create a revolving fund of Rs 3 crore under the Lokayukta department for this purpose.

This initiative has aimed to ease the financial burden on whistleblowers who use their own money to catch corrupt officials red-handed.

The fund will allow the Lokayukta to provide the bribe amount to the complainant in advance, which will then be used to trap the accused. Once the money is returned by the court, it will be deposited back into the fund. Following the idea, the term “revolving fund” has been finalised.

In May 2023, Santosh Malviya from Raisen district had complained against an officer in the Tehsildar office for demanding Rs 1 lakh as a bribe. The Lokayukta caught the official red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000, which Malviya had paid from his own pocket.