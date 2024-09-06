ETV Bharat / state

MP: Govt School Teacher Arrested for Molesting Students in Anuppur

By ANI

Published : 40 minutes ago

After the regular teacher went on a training to Bhopal, Shiv Vishal Namdeo was appointed to teach students from August 20 to 23. The students reported that Namdeo touched them inappropriately and showed them obscene videos. The accused has been charged under the POCSO Act and further investigation into this case is on.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A state government-run school teacher was arrested on the charge of molesting female students in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district. He was sent to jail on Thursday, a police official said. The accused has been identified as Shiv Vishal Namdeo, who was arrested by the police.

According to police, the incident took place in Malga in Anuppur district. The accused, Namdeo, came to teach the students from August 20 to August 23, as a teacher of the school, Shakuntala Singh, went to Bhopal for official training.

According to an FIR copy, the complaint stated, "My daughter returned from the school on September 4 afternoon and told me that when her ma'am Shakuntala Singh went to Bhopal for training, Namdeo came to teach them from August 20 to August 23. During which he called my daughter and touched her inappropriately from day one."

"The complaint reached the school and the issue was addressed to Shakuntala ma'am. Following this, she enquired about the incident to some other students as well and around seven-eight girls reported the same molestation issue before the ma'am. One of the girls also said that he used to show obscene videos to them. After that, she reached Ramnagar police station with all the students and the ma'am to lodge an FIR," the complaint told police, stated in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Anuppur Superintendent of Police (SP) Moti-ur-Rehman said, "Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused teacher Shiv Vishal Namdeo under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and arrested the accused. We have confiscated his mobile phone and we will examine his internet activity with the timing of his class to verify the truth of the obscene video."

The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

TEACHER MOLEST GIRLS IN ANNUPURSEXUAL ABUSEMOLESTATION IN MPMP TEACHER HELD FOR MOLESTATION

