MP Govt Hostel Gets Show-Cause Notice For Holding Annual Festival Amid ‘Mourning’

MP declared a seven-day mourning after former PM Manmohan Singh passed away in Delhi on Thursday night.

By PTI

Published : 41 minutes ago

Dhar: A show-cause notice was served to the in-charge warden of a government school hostel on Saturday over a celebratory event amid the state mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh declared seven-day mourning after senior Congress leader and ex-PM Singh, who introduced reforms to make India an economic powerhouse, passed away in Delhi on Thursday night.

The alleged colourful function was held at a government girl’s residential school hostel in the Dhar district of the BJP-ruled state, said the official.

“We have learnt through social media that the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential Hostel organised their annual festival amid state mourning,” assistant project coordinator for girls' education Ramesh Nigwal told reporters.

In a video of the event which has gone viral, the students and staff can be seen dancing to film songs at the hostel in the Dharawara area, about 11 km from the district headquarters.

“A show-cause notice has been issued to the warden concerned. If a satisfactory answer is not received within three days, action will be taken as per the orders of senior officials,” Nigwal said.

