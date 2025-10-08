ETV Bharat / state

MP Govt Employee Devises Web App To Help Farmers Tide Over Fertiliser Shortage

Vishal Yadav, a young agricultural extension officer with the agriculture department, has developed the system that will also prevent black marketing of fertilisers. Posted in the Dabra block of Gwalior, he has leveraged his own coding to develop 'Fertiliser Distribution Database', which can be accessed by the agriculture department only. This system has been implemented in the Dabra and Bhitarwar blocks.

Gwalior: An employee of the Madhya Pradesh government has devised a web app to help farmers procure fertiliser according to their needs. Farmers have been facing a shortage in fertiliser supply and are struggling to get it despite waiting in the queue overnight.

"Every year, we witnessed fertiliser shortages and distress among farmers. Sometimes, some farmers couldn't even get fertiliser, while others have to visit the distribution centre four to five times to get it. This situation forced us to consider what we could do to ensure that needy farmers could get the right amount of fertiliser. To this end, we spoke with the Dabra SDM and developed the web app with his support," he told ETV Bharat.

Soon after the web app was developed, the government implemented it across Gwalior. Farmers in the Dabra and Bhitarwar areas are availing the benefits of the system. The app can be adopted across the state in the future, if the initial results are encouraging, Yadav said.

The interface of the 'Fertiliser Distribution Database'. (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the mechanism behind the app, Yadav said, "This app works on both desktop and laptop. It can be accessed from any computer-based system. Its server is based on Google Sheets, where all the data is saved. Through this app, farmers are identified by their Aadhaar cards, and their eligibility is determined by the land area they own. A farmer is given one bag of DAP for two bighas, and eligibility is recorded at one bag of urea per bigha.

When a farmer turns up at the fertiliser distribution centre, the land area recorded in his book is manually entered and uploaded to the system. Consequently, the amount of fertiliser is determined and entered based on the amount of land. The system automatically reduces the amount of fertiliser from the total allocated quota for a farmer, and he can continue using fertiliser until the maximum limit is reached, Yadav said.