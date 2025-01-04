'Govt Stands Firmly With People': MP CM After Pithampur Protests Over Bhopal Waste Disposal

Bhopal: Amid protests over the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy in the Pithampur industrial town of the Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reassured the public that the state government prioritises their interests and safety and decided to apprise the courts of the latest position on the issue and not to proceed ahead till further court orders on the issue.

“The state government stands firmly with the people. We will not allow any harm to the public. We will bring the matter before the court and will proceed with any action only in compliance with the court's order," CM said after a high-level meeting Friday night to review the situation. Yadav held discussions with senior public representatives and top administrative and police officials as well as legal experts in the meeting regarding the transportation of the Union Carbide waste and its dumping and disposal near Pithampur.

The chief minister said that they have discussed various aspects of the work related to dumping of Union Carbide waste in the presence of deputy chief ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, senior MP and state president of the BJP Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, Principal Secretary Law and other senior officials in the CM's Office.

He has appealed to the citizens not to believe in rumours.

Yadav said “The Madhya Pradesh government gives top priority to the interests of the public. Therefore, we have always moved forward with the public interest in mind. In compliance with the Supreme Court's instructions and the High Court's order, the Union Carbide waste has been transported to Pithampur.”

He said they only transported it while complying with the safety parameters in line with the petitions and orders of the court. The court had given a deadline that the waste should be sent to the designated place before January 4. The court expected its report by January 6.

Yadav said that he took cognizance of the prevailing situation and in such circumstances, if any kind of threat or any sense of fear arises among the public on the parameters of security, then the state government will try to present this subject before the court. Only after this, any further action should be taken, he added.

“Whatever order the honourable court gives, we will be ready to follow it. We will not move forward until the court issues any direction,” he stressed.

Earlier in the day, protests rocked Pithampur against the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy, prompting the authorities to clamp prohibitory orders around the premises of the firm where the incineration will be carried out.

During the protests, two persons attempted self-immolation, while sporadic protests continued in several parts of the town amid a bandh call given by the Pithampur Bachao Samiti. (With inputs from agencies).