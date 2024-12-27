MP: Education Minister Admits 500 Teachers Skip Schools, Hire Proxies; Congress Slams Inaction

Raisen: Madhya Pradesh’s School Education Minister, Uday Pratap Singh, has acknowledged that he knows of at least 500 teachers across the state who skip their duties by hiring others to teach in their place.

The statement, made during a public event here in Madhya Pradesh, has ignited a political storm and left many questioning the state of education in the region, with Congress state president Jitu Patwari sharing the minister’s statement on his X handle, raising concerns about the education system's plight.

The remarks came during an event in Raisen, where the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was observed as Good Governance Day. Addressing the gathering, Singh said, “People elected me as a legislator. If I fail in my duties, I set the state back by five years. But if a teacher neglects his responsibility, an entire generation is destroyed.”

500 Teachers On ‘Radar’

In a candid statement, Singh admitted, “I personally know around 500 teachers who do not attend school and have hired proxy teachers. Out of these, 100 are from my district. Addressing this challenge and improving the education system is a significant task. While most teachers are dedicated, a small percentage tarnish the department’s image. It is a societal challenge we must address.”

Minister Promised Reforms In Five Years

Responding to a media query about “irrelevant subjects in the curriculum,” Singh assured that the education system is transforming. “Changes in the curriculum will reflect in the next five years,” he said, emphasising that steps are being taken to align education with practical life skills and requirements.

Congress Criticises Minister’s Statement

Congress leader and state president Jitu Patwari tagged the minister on the social media platform X, posting, “Madhya Pradesh’s Education Minister admits that 500 teachers are not attending schools and hiring proxies. This is shameful. Instead of taking action, he glorifies this from a public platform. Is this the state of education under your government, @ChouhanShivraj?”