MP Congress Shares Video Of Scuffle Between Minister Prahlad Patel's Son And Policemen

Jabalpur: An alleged scuffle between Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel's son Prabhal Singh Patel and police personnel created a sensation on social media in Jabalpur.

The incident occurred in Jabalpur's Labor Chowk when Prabhal Singh's car collided with the vehicle of a doctor of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital.

To this, senior police officials said they have not received any complaints. Meanwhile, Congress posted a 14-second video on X, where it can be seen that an argument between the minister's son and the police personnel boiled over. Later on, the scuffle turned into pushing and shoving. During the incident, Yadav Colony Chowki in-charge Satish Jharia and other policemen were present.

On the condition of anonymity, the police said that the minister's son threatened the policemen present, saying his father is a minister and he can get the uniforms of the policemen removed. However, senior police officials denied receiving any complaints from any party yet.

On the other hand, MP Congress and MP Youth Congress have posted the video of Minister Prahlad Patel's son on X and captioned, "Don't you know, Papa is a minister, and we are bullies!! I will have your uniform taken off!!! State government minister Prahlad Singh Patel's son Prabhal threatened the policemen in this manner after hitting an elderly couple in Jabalpur!"

On October 11, a video of Aditya Singh, nephew of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and son of former MLA Laxman Singh, went viral. In which he was seen arguing with a female police officer, and the BJP posted a clip regarding this.