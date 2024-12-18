ETV Bharat / state

MP Cong Leaders Gift Rs 5 Lakh Piggybank To Kids Of Couple Who Committed Suicide

A combination of photos of Rahul Gandhi (left) accepting the piggy bank from deceased Manoj Parmar's son during BJY (right) file photo of Manoj Parmar ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Congress leaders have gifted a Rs 5 lakh 'gullak' (piggybank) to the children of a couple who committed suicide after accusing the ED and some BJP members of harassment in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

They said the gesture was in keeping with the sentiments of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, to whom these children had gifted their piggybank when he visited the state as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, state Congress media department's chairman Mukesh Nayak and other party leaders reached Ashta town in Sehore district on Tuesday to meet the two children of the deceased businessman Manoj Parmar and his wife Neha.

They presented the kids with a piggybank of Rs 5 lakh. Talking to reporters in Ashta town, Verma said "As per sentiments of respected Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has fulfilled its duty by gifting a piggybank to the children and will support them in their hour of crisis and grief. We will also take the responsibility of their education and other needs."

He slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for doing politics on the issue instead of sympathising with the children. The couple's children had gifted their piggybank to Gandhi during his foot march and were fondly called a "gullak team," said Congress leaders. Manoj Parmar and his wife were found hanging at their home in Ashta town last Friday.