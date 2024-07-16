ETV Bharat / state

MP Cong Chief, NSUI Leaders among Protesters Injured during Rally against Nursing 'Scam'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, and several other NSUI leaders and activists were injured in police action when they tried to march towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence here on Monday to protest against the alleged nursing college scam and other issues.

While Congress workers claimed police used water cannons, and tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to break the protest, police denied using batons to disperse the agitators. As many as 30 protesters were detained and later released, the police said.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), the campus wing of the Congress, had organised the march to protest against the alleged nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh, the NEET paper leak and the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces.

Patwari and several other senior Congress leaders, MLAs and NSUI functionaries, including its state unit president Ashutosh Chouksey, took part in the march. Talking to PTI, Patwari said, "I have received stitches on my (right) elbow. I sustained injuries in the lathi-charge. I will lodge a police complaint tomorrow (Tuesday)."

The NSUI's protest will continue in the interest of students and the public, the former state minister said. NSUI leader Chouksey, too, sustained injuries. His picture of being treated at a city hospital has surfaced on social media. The police used water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells to prevent protesters from marching towards Chief Minister Yadav's official residence in the state capital.

"We arrested 30 protesters, and they were released after they furnished bonds," Bhopal City Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla told PTI. While two tear gas shells and water cannons were used, the police did not resort to cane-charge to disperse the agitators, she clarified.

NSUI's Madhya Pradesh coordinator Ravi Parmar, also one of the whistle-blowers in the nursing scam, said the police showed high-handedness to quell the protest. Parmar alleged Patwari, Chouksey and NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary were injured in a police lathi-charge and use of water cannons and tear gas shells against the protesters.

"We will lodge a complaint against the police action and state minister Vishwas Sarang for his alleged involvement in the nursing scam," Parmar said. A large number of party and NSUI workers gathered at the Congress office in Bhopal before noon and later headed to the CM's official residence.