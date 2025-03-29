ETV Bharat / state

MP CM Yadav Transfers Rs 505 Cr Aid To Families Of 23,162 Workers Under Sambal Yojana

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has transferred ex-gratia of Rs 505 crore to the families of 23,162 workers under the 'Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana', saying his government has been continuously empowering labourers across the state, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking at the state secretariat on Friday, Yadav said following the NITI Aayog's initiative, gig and platform workers have also been brought under the Sambal Yojana, and their registration is underway.

"They are now eligible to get the same benefits as traditional workers. The beneficiaries also receive ration cards for subsidised food under state and central government schemes," he said. The Sambal Yojana is a key welfare initiative for workers in the unorganised sector, the chief minister said.

Under the scheme, an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh is given to families of workers in case of accidental death, Rs 2 lakh for natural death, Rs 2 lakh for permanent disability, Rs 1 lakh for partial disability, and Rs 5,000 as funeral assistance.